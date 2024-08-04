Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after acquiring an additional 325,549 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,613,000 after acquiring an additional 288,973 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.03 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

