Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.335-1.345 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.
Merit Medical Systems Price Performance
MMSI stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. 1,093,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $90.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems
In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
