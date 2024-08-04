Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CL King initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,424,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

