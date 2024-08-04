MetFi (METFI) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

MetFi (METFI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. MetFi has a total market cap of $58.38 million and approximately $269,707.21 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.50778018 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $350,260.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

