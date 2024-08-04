Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $38,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,301.25.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $73.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,441.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,241. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,414.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,327.84.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

