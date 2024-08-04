Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90-10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 40.200-40.500 EPS.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $73.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,441.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,414.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.84. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

