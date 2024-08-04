Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $40.20-40.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.24. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 40.200-40.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $73.92 on Friday, reaching $1,441.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,414.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.84. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

