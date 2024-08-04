Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.460 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $8.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,482,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

