Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.02. 1,152,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $152.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

