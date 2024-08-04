Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Shares Down 0.6%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.49. 18,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 33,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
