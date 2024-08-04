Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Shares Down 0.6%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.49. 18,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 33,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 867,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,875 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

