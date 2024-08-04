Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $582.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.58.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at $7,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 203,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth about $1,698,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

