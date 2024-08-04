Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.07.
MI.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
