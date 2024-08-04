Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.95-856.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.17 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.420 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

NYSE:MIR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,422.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $81,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,422.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,653 shares of company stock worth $487,194. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.