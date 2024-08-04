Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.95-856.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.17 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.420 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,422.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,422.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,653 shares of company stock valued at $487,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.