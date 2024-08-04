Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $27.80. 533,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,776% from the average session volume of 28,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.
Mitsui Fudosan Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Fudosan
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.