Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOD. B. Riley lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.