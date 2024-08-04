Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $138.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $153.09 or 0.00251381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,899.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.86 or 0.00579415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00106523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00069453 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

