Morgan Stanley Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $506.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $506.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $408.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,625,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,032,357,000 after buying an additional 15,701,937 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $5,587,119,000. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,000,376,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

