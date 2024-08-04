Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 24,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 480,312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,639,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.38. The stock has a market cap of $367.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,907,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,074,924 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

