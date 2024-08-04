Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.58. 7,017,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

