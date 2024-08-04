MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $11.17. 8,501,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

