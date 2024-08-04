Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) PT Lowered to $537.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $538.00 to $537.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $513.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $282.49 and a 1-year high of $521.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Murphy USA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,091.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Murphy USA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

