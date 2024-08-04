Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as low as C$0.77. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 673,505 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 23.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$80.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

