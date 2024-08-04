Nano Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Nano has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $99.67 million and $2.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,548.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00585787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00107564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00259024 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00036230 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00069184 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

