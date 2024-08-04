NBW Capital LLC Purchases 2,810 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Down 3.2 %

HXL stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

