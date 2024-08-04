NBW Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Welltower by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after buying an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $309,917,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.04.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $112.76. 2,827,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 139.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.