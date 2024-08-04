NBW Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,507 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,507 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,476,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

