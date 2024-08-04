NBW Capital LLC Sells 3,998 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after buying an additional 1,532,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 887,859 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after buying an additional 811,976 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 434.8% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 55.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,305,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,601 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,571. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6677 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.