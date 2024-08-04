NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.13 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.57 billion and $212.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00007002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,203,765,752 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,525,860 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,203,676,656 with 1,108,359,195 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.36030758 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $194,669,927.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.