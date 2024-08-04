NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $234.86 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00007182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.67 billion and approximately $234.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00036985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,203,765,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,525,860 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,203,676,656 with 1,108,359,195 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.36030758 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $194,669,927.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.