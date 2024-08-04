NEAR Protocol Price Hits $4.40 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.88 billion and approximately $194.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.40 or 0.00007247 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00037623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,203,676,712 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,359,195 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,203,498,499 with 1,108,025,771 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.65456927 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $286,460,613.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

