Needham & Company LLC Boosts Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $79.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $1,880,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,119.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $1,880,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,119.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $54,879.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,152,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,748 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.5% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

