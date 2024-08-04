Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised Entegris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.58. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Entegris by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $16,080,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.