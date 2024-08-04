Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $169.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.16.

Shares of NBIX opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.45. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $35,731,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 80,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,662,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

