Neutrino USD Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $2,169.57 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

