Newpark Resources (NR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Newpark Resources to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NR opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

