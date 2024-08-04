Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.89-3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.890-3.090 EPS.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,965,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a positive rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

