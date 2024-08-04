Nine Energy Service (NINE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. On average, analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

NYSE:NINE opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.42. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nine Energy Service

About Nine Energy Service

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 765,488 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,435.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 765,488 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,435.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $42,502.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 943,127 shares of company stock worth $1,492,039 and sold 160,085 shares worth $316,300. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.