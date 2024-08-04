Nine Energy Service (NINE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. On average, analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nine Energy Service Stock Performance
NYSE:NINE opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.42. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.
About Nine Energy Service
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
