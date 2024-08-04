Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSCY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

