Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.39). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.39), with a volume of 4,888 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
