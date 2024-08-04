Northland Capmk Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.