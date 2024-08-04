Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) versus Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -314.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance -21.19% 17.39% 7.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and Horizon Technology Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $113.47 million 3.57 -$17.18 million ($0.42) -26.71

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Technology Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 3 3 0 0 1.50

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential downside of 13.55%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds with an average credit quality of Baa/BBB or better. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Capital New York Municipal Bond Index and S&P New York Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio was formed on June 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

