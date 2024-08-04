Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Down 4.4%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

