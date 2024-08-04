Old Port Advisors Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,596,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,659. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

