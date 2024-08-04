Old Port Advisors Sells 690 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,780.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799,183 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 101,319 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $207.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

