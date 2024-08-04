Old Port Advisors Sells 780 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,428,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,754. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

