Old Port Advisors Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Eaton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $17.62 on Friday, hitting $280.26. 4,528,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.49. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

