OMG Network Trading Down 22.2% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00036411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008368 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

