ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ONEOK Stock Performance
Shares of OKE stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.
ONEOK Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
