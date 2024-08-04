ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

