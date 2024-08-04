Oppenheimer Trims NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Target Price to $18.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.28 on Thursday. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.91 million, a PE ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,556.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NerdWallet by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 481,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after buying an additional 432,262 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 202,149 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

